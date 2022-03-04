US coal company Peabody Energy has launched a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit Advisors to develop more than 3.3GW of solar and 1.6GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years.From pv magazine USA Peabody Energy, a coal company that serves customers in more than 25 countries, has launched R3 Renewables LLC, a renewables developer that will initially focus on building six potential projects on large tracts of land near unused coal mining sites in Indiana and Illinois. In a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...