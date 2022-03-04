Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (TSXV: AIM) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Adrian Coates, Non-Executive Chairman, has carried out a "Bed and ISA" transaction, having transferred 125,000 Common Shares from his share dealing account to his ISA on 2 March 2022.

The beneficial holding of Mr. Coates (and persons closely associated with him) is unchanged following this transaction and Mr. Coates remains beneficially interested in 1,350,000 Common Shares representing approximately 0.21% of the total issued share capital in the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated



a) Name



Adrian Coates 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment



Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Thor Explorations Ltd. b) LEI 213800AXZ8468CQYVT76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument



Identification code Common Shares of no par value





CA8851491040 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Sale of Common Shares from share

dealing account

2. Purchase of Common Shares into ISA

account c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



Volume(s) 16.00 pence 125,000



d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Price(s)



Volume(s) Total 16.00 pence 125,000 £20,000.00 e) Date of the transaction



2 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue

