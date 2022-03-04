DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.22) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 04-March-2022

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Proposal to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022 issued by R.E.A. Holdings plc from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 ("dollar notes")

Results of meeting of the holders of the dollar notes

At the meeting of the holders of the dollar notes held yesterday, the requisite extraordinary resolution approving the proposal for, amongst other things, the extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 was duly passed.

The holders of a total of USD27,035,218 nominal of the dollar notes were eligible to vote at the meeting, with each USD1 nominal of dollar notes carrying one vote on a poll. The vote was taken on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction):

Votes For Votes (including Discretion Votes Votes Chairman's Third Party Against Withheld discretion) Extraordinary resolution to sanction the proposed extension to the 16,726,000 0 568,000 0 redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026 and other matters as detailed in the notice of meeting Execution of supplemental trust deed

In addition to sanctioning the proposed extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes, the meeting of the note holders held yesterday sanctioned amendments to the trust deed, to allow for alternative regulations regarding the requisitioning of meetings and/or the holding of meetings of noteholders and attendance and voting thereat, including the holding of "virtual" meetings and to bring the record date for the payment of interest in respect of the dollar notes forward, from thirty days prior to the relevant interest payment date to ten business days prior to the relevant interest payment date.

Implementation of the proposal

Accordingly, the supplemental trust deed has been executed and the proposal detailed in the announcement by REA on 8 February 2022 (the "proposal") became effective on 3 March 2022.

Enquiries: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877

