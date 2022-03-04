Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing today that it has been uplisted to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE). Elliptic Labs has traded on the Euronext Growth trading platform in Oslo since October 2020.

"Joining the main listing at the OSE is a momentous occasion for Elliptic Labs," said CEO of Elliptic Labs Laila Danielsen. "We are excited about our continued success in the smartphone market and our growth prospects in new markets like the PC/laptop and IoT markets. We maintain a solid advantage with the value our software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings to our industry-leading customers."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence-sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005008/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com