Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster“ zu InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
03.03.22
09:38 Uhr
1,820 Euro
+0,010
+0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7501,79011:33
1,7601,78011:33
Dow Jones News
04.03.2022 | 10:31
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Results

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Results

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Results 04-March-2022 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 March 2022

Genel Energy plc

Notice of Results

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') will announce its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 15 March 2022.

There will be a presentation for analysts and investors on 15 March at 0900 GMT, with an associated webcast available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com.

In addition, Genel will host a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 17 March 2022 at 1000 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 0900 GMT the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy Plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Genel on the platform will automatically be invited.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  146877 
EQS News ID:  1294383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

GENEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.