The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 21, 2022 from 3pm,

at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris, France.

A meeting notice containing the agenda, the full text for the proposed resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at the Combined General Meeting on April 21, 2022 has been published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today. This meeting notice and the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions can be consulted on Gecina's website at www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice will be followed by an invitation to attend, which will be published in the French official gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting will be made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent to the Company's registered office or faxed to +33 (0)1 40 40 64 81 up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Combined General Meeting on April 21, 2022, i.e. April 16, 2022. For bearer shareholders, they will need to be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier).

They may also be consulted at the Company's registered office and will be available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

In the changing context of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the measures adopted to prevent it from spreading, the conditions for holding and taking part in this General Meeting may evolve depending on the health, regulatory and legal requirements in place. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated section for the 2022 General Meeting on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr), which could be updated to provide further information on the definitive arrangements for participation in the General Meeting, depending on the abovementioned requirements.

The Board of Directors

