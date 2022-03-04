Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster“ zu InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2022 | 11:40
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Breakthrough India's Reframe summit calls for engagement with men and boys to achieve gender equality

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough India's three-day Pan-Asia summit "Reframe" started a dialogue on raising awareness on concerns around accountability in the sphere of transforming masculinities and engaging men and boys to achieve gender equality.

As India struggles to keep pace with its gender equality targets, national reports of progress against Sustainable Development Goal 5 on Gender Equality evidence the need for an increased understanding and awareness of the unequal power relations between men and women in society.

Anthony Keedi, Program Manager, Masculinities and engaging men in Gender Equality, Lebanon, said "Accountability is about acknowledging and understanding the part one plays in the harm done against women and other groups in patriarchy, through our hidden powers and privileges. On the other hand, the work on engaging men and masculinities should be in conversation with women. Women, and other marginalised groups need to be at the forefront of this process to ensure that we recognize who we are doing this for."

Currently, involving men and boys to achieve social equality varies by country and context. But one needs to consider the various factors that influence men and boys, and thus, the work on men and masculinities.

Madhumita Das, Feminist Researcher, Faculty, The George Washington University, India, noted, "If you look at growing evidence about involving men and boys in transforming injustices, most initiatives have a very narrow focus and have been adapted as an instrumental approach rather than strategy. It has been observed that these initiatives tend to over justify the reason for integrating the component rather than deeply understanding how this move will help achieve the overall goal of gender equality. Accountability to women's rights activists, SRHR, and LGBTQIA+ movement will ensure that our efforts are more effective and impactful and it must be central to all our work with men and boys."

The majority of the work with men and boys focuses on individual behavior change. While this is important, it is equally vital to ensure that work on men and masculinities centers the systems change agenda in order for this field to meaningfully add value to advance the broader feminist agenda of equality and justice.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.