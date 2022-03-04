American CryoStem Corporation: American CryoStem Announces Patient Treatment Status for its Phase I Clinical Trial for Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS)

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO) a clinical stage biotechnology company, global licensor, and a pioneer in autologous cellular processing and cellular therapies, announced today that it has reached the midway point of its ATCell autologous mesenchymal stem cell therapy for Phase I Clinical Trial for Post-concussion syndrome (PCS).

The Company's autologous mesenchymal stem cell infusion therapy Investigational Drug is part of a single center study under the protocol entitled: "ATCell Expanded Autologous, Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells Deployed via Intravenous Infusion for the Treatment of Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS) in Retired Military and Athletes." Patient recruitment, screening and dispensing of the research therapy is being conducted by BioSolutions Clinical Research Center, LLC ("BioSolutions") at its clinical site located in La Mesa, CA. The surgical tissue collection, ATCELL stem cell treatments, and follow-up clinical visits are being conducted under the direction of Dr. Peter Hanson, Principal Investigator. The BioSolutions multidisciplinary team has over 25 years of collective experience in the fields of medicine and clinical trials from orthopedics to stem cell therapies.

Anthony Dudzinski, COO, stated, "To date, participants have completed the initial screening process, meeting our extensive inclusion/exclusion criteria, and treatments and follow up assessments have begun. We believe that ATCELL for PCS is a 'first of its kind' autologous cellular therapy protocol subject to FDA clinical studies that has the ability to become an industry standard to treat patients suffering from the effects of post-concussion syndrome resulting from mild traumatic brain (mTBI) injuries. Treatments will become available upon completion of clinical studies and FDA marketing approval."

Overall, it is estimated that the cost of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in the United States, including concussion injuries, is approximately $48.3 billion annually, of which $31.7 billion is spent on hospitalization costs; an additional $16.6 billion is associated with costs attributed to fatalities. According to the Centers for Disease Control, acute care and rehabilitation of brain injury patients in the United States costs $9 to $10 billion per year. This does not include indirect costs to society and family caretakers due to lost productivity, work time and earnings, as well as costs linked to providing social services.

About American CryoStem

American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO), is a clinical stage biotechnology company, global licensor and a pioneer in autologous (one's own) cellular processing and therapies. The Company's centralized laboratory model and patented foundational "CryoStem Platform" is a best-in-class, end-to-end cellular therapy solution to treat injuries, disorders and chronic diseases. Through a single adipose-tissue (fat) harvest and ATCELLBank cryopreservation, the Company creates personalized adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell infusion therapies designed to ultimately deliver consistent samples for successive multiple treatments of genetically matched cells as needed, directly to patient point-of-care, on demand. American CryoStem is dedicated to helping the world's physicians, hospitals, and clinics improve clinical outcomes by developing and delivering effective leading-edge stem cell therapies that improve patient health and quality of life. The Company maintains an FDA registered cGMP compliant laboratory located in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

