Freitag, 04.03.2022
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster“ zu InnoCan Pharma!
04.03.2022 | 12:08
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.: Patrick Oakes Joins Avidbank As Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, announced today the appointment of Patrick Oakes as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and the Holding Company. Mr. Oakes joins Avidbank with a proven history of optimizing financial performance and maximizing growth and opportunity.

Mr. Oakes comes to Avidbank from Atlantic Capital Bank where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Bank and the Holding Company. Prior to Atlantic Capital, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Square 1 Financial Inc. He also held these same leadership roles at Encore Bancshares, Inc. before joining Square 1. For the ten years previous, he served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Sterling Bank. Mr. Oakes is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and holds a Bachelor of Science, EET degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA, International Finance from Richmond, The American International University in London. He was also named the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 CFO of the Year among Small Public Company CFOs.

"With his diverse experience and atypical banker mentality, Pat will complement our culture and build strength within the executive team as we continue to maximize shareholder value and pursue our strategic business growth goals," stated Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and CEO of Avidbank. "His knowledge of capital markets and treasury management expertise will strengthen our depth and adaptability as we position the Bank to capitalize on continued growth opportunities in a rising interest rate environment."

"I am excited to join Avidbank," said Oakes. "Mark and his team have built an impressive business with a great culture, and I look forward to helping execute Avidbank's strategic goals."

Contact:
Alison Peters, Vice President, Executive Administration
apeters@avidbank.com
408-831-5656

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691522/Patrick-Oakes-Joins-Avidbank-As-Chief-Financial-Officer

