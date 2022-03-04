BIS Research Study Suggests Robotic and Imaging Technologies to Play a Significant Part in Surgical Operations

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic-Assisted Imaging technologies are advanced technologies used to get a precise image for the surgeons. These imaging technologies provide in-depth and exact outcomes for both doctors and patients. It also improves the surgical workflow patterns in healthcare systems.

Both, doctors, and patients benefit from this technology.

As per the latest report from BIS Research, the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market was worth $617.7 million in 2020 and is expected to increase to $2.20 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 13.74% from 2021 to 2030.

Increased prevalence of misdiagnosis will pave the way for robotics in the diagnostics and surgery domains.

The robotic-assisted imaging technologies market includes products such as X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, and others.

BIS Research has been conducting market studies around several robotics technologies that are set to disrupt the healthcare segment; especially the surgical operations.

Here is an overview of some of these emerging market and trends around them:

Surgical Microscopes Market

The surgical microscopes are upgraded with robotic technologies and a lot of other features, in order to make the imaging precise.

Surgical microscopes have numerous advantages such as clear and bright visualization, easy documentation and adaptation, stability, maneuverability, and improved ergonomics. It is used in a variety of surgeries, including dentistry, neuro and spine surgery, ophthalmology, ENT surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The surgical microscopes market was valued at $928.3 million in 2020 and is predicted to reach $3.57 billion by the end of 2031. During the projected period of 2021 to 2031, the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Spine X-Ray and Computed Tomography

X-rays provide images of bones, internal tissues, and tumors using electromagnetic radiation. CT scans are imaging procedures that produce horizontal or axial images of the body using a combination of X-rays and computer technology.

An increase in the necessity of X-ray and CT scans, the introduction of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, and rising healthcare spending are all factors propelling the market forward.

Due to improvements in the medical imaging sector and the continual demand to supply cost-effective and high-quality solutions in a shorter time frame, the global spine X-ray and computed tomography market is expected to rise fast.

The global spine X-ray and computed tomography market were valued at $916.0 million in 2020. According to the BIS report, it is predicted to reach $1.62 billion by the end of 2030. During the projected period 2021-2030, the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.91%.

