MediaZest Plc - Notice of AGM and Financial Report

4 March 2022

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Notice of AGM and Financial Report

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces that the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on 30 March 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com.

Please monitor the Company's website for any updates, including the latest safety measures in place, should you wish to attend. Please do not attend in person if you have (or may have) COVID-19, if you (or anyone you live with) are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms even if those symptoms are mild, if you have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if you are required to self-isolate in accordance with UK Government guidance for any reason. Anyone arriving at the AGM venue with COVID-19 symptoms will not be admitted.

The Board strongly recommends that shareholders should vote by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy (giving the chairman instructions on how to vote the shareholder's shares) by completing the proxy form sent today to shareholders, in accordance with the instructions printed on the form and return it to Share Registrars Limited at 3 The Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX or by scan and email to voting@shareregistrars.uk.com by no later than 10.00 amLondon time on 28 March 2022.

In addition, should a shareholder have a question that they would have raised at the AGM, the Company asks that they instead send their question in advance by email to info@mediazest.com by no later than Monday 28 March 2022.

The Directors will consider all questions received and where appropriate provide a written response which will be upload to the Company's website. Similar questions will be grouped together.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, which was incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com