New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - BOBATAMA announces the impending launch of the BOBAMASK Force Ghost Technology utilizing zk-SNARK technology and GHOST WALLET. The GHOST WALLET is a feature that will be able to be turned ON/OFF giving users the choice to invest anonymously. There may be some transactions the user wants to keep private, and some not. Ghost Wallet brings this flexibility into account. BOBAMASK Force Ghost Technology will utilize zk-SNARK technology which stands for "Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge." Zk-SNARK is a zero-knowledge proof encryption protocol. The encryption protocol utilizes a secret key generation system. Only the user gets the secret to a given deposit, which allows the user to withdraw the correlating funds from BOBAMASK under a new address.





BOBATAMA

ZK-SNARK Technology to lead with First Ever Multi-Chain Ghost Wallet

This technology was created by the Zcash cryptocurrency team. They developed it to be a more anonymous cryptocurrency compared to existing ones. However, the above technology has never been integrated into a multi-chain wallet system. The Team is going to utilize privacy enhancing smart contract layers and integrate the zk-SNARK encryption protocol into the BOBAMASK multi-chain system. As cryptocurrency gains widespread adoption, privacy will become more important to users. So why not have that option to invest anonymously available. Bobamask is to make this an easier and a secure DeFi space. Users can have all investments in one place, but with privacy and invest anonymously.

About BOBATAMA Token

BOBATAMA is a variation of the existing meme coins combined with the legendary Boba Fett character. BOBATAMA is on the Ethereum network. Their smart contract combines their liquidity development protocol with a native token reflection distribution. The utility behind BOBATAMA is BOBAMASK, which will be the first ever Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible multi-chain wallet with Force Ghost technology (in development), allowing for anonymous transactions on the blockchain.

TOKENOMICS

12% Buy Tax - 2% from buy transactions will be redistributed to holders as reflections. 2% of every buy transaction is converted into liquidity. This automatically helps to create a price floor (stability). 4% of the sales tax is going to fund the Marketing Wallet to further market BOBATAMA and its utility BOBAMASK. 4% of the sales tax is going to fund the Operations Wallet to fund the technical development / product delivery of BOBAMASK.

14% Sell Tax - 2% from sale transactions will be redistributed to holders as reflections. 3% of every Sell transaction is converted into liquidity. This is automatic and helps to create a price floor (stability). 4% of the sales tax is going to fund the Marketing Wallet to further market BOBATAMA and its utility BOBAMASK. 5% of the sales tax is going to fund the Operations Wallet to fund the technical development / product delivery of BOBAMASK.

Utility of BOBAMASK

Holding Bobatama tokens gives holders special access/privileges to "FORCE GHOST TECHNOLOGY".

EVM Compatible Multi-Chain Wallet + NFT Storage

BOBAMASK will be developed on EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), the software platform used to develop decentralized applications (DApps) on Ethereum. Bobamask will also be a multi-chain wallet combined with NFT storage, which will allow investors to track cross-chain investments all in one platform.

The Ghost Wallet

One of the obstacles cryptocurrency investors currently face is the lack of privacy. BOBAMASK will utilize the "Force Ghost" system which is a privacy-enhancing smart contract technology to allow for anonymous transactions. Invest privately and leave no trace like a ghost!

Investment Tracker + Investing Monitoring Suite

BOBAMASK will also take the multi-chain block wallet + NFT storage utility one step further with a DApp Investment Monitoring Suite. This system will allow investors to use features such as a Growth and Decline Tracker, Watchlist, and Alert Notification System to fully take control of monitoring their investments.

Mobile + Web3 Compatible

BOBAMASK will be both Web3 + Mobile compatible. The team's mission with BOBAMASK is for the wallet to be a one stop shop for all users' cross-chain investment needs. Relax a little, set an alert to receive a notification on mobile or Web3.

