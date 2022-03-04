Megasol said the solar module relies on new back-contact technology that is able to reduce internal resistance, ohmic losses and cell spacing.From pv magazine Germany Swiss solar module manufacturer Megasol has launched the bifacial module M500-HC-144-b RC GG U30b with a reported power conversion efficiency o 23.2%. The company claimed to have improved the efficiency of the panel, which previously featured an efficiency of 22.1%, through a new back-contact technology dubbed "RearCon." "By moving the busbars to the rear, we eliminated the problem of self-shading, as every contact on a cell covers ...

