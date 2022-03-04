Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology (VegasLounge) to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it has gone live with five (5) new operators since its last update on January 20, 2022, resulting in a total of thirty five (35) operators that are utilizing the Company's technology with additional commitments continuing to formalize through direct and indirect sales channels.

Playgon is also pleased to announce with the recent on-boards it has reached another player activity milestone with a record number of monthly unique players in February of 23,700 and number of monthly wagers (betspots) of 2,580,000 with an average wager per user of $100.00 Cdn, which indicates the Company, has a good mix of regular and VIP players accessing our games through operator accounts and enjoying our VegasLounge

"It has been a busy start of the year," comments Guido Ganschow, President of Playgon Interactive. "In addition to our positive momentum with operator on-boards and player activity our integration team is in full swing and currently working on five new direct Integrations simultaneously with more in queue."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

