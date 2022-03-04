BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized by Training Industry, Inc. as a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company.

"We are honored to be named one of the world's top 20 sales training companies once again," said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head at BTS. "In 2021, BTS continued to deliver world-class solutions in a fully virtual environment, a space which accelerated innovation. Our maturing virtual and digital capabilities have unlocked possibilities that help our sales and marketing clients achieve success."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market

Client and customer representation

Business performance and growth

"This year's [recipients] provided quality training to their customers… and the readiness to adapt to their needs," said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry. "With virtual transitions and new tools for learning, these companies prepare their customers with the best offerings and innovations to help keep them up to date with new selling trends."

Tom Whelan, Director of Corporate Research at Training Industry, adds: "These organizations provided quality service to their clients, offering an exclusive learning experience. While constantly evolving to adapt to their clients, [they] bring unique capabilities to sales training to grow their learners' skills."

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

