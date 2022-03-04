4D Printing Market Size to Reach USD 1,971.4 Million in 2030 | Rising Demand for Innovation in 3D Printing Applications and Considerable Research & Development are Some Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 4D printing market size was USD 87.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for technological innovation in aerospace and defense sectors is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Increasing need to reduce manufacturing and processing costs and deploy more efficient material and resource management required for conventional manufacturing practices are some key factors expected to support demand for 4D printing solutions and drive market growth. The self-transforming ability of 4D printed structures enables use of a limited number of materials for multiple purposes, resulting in reduced waste of natural resources and reduced environmental impact. Growing emphasis on ensuring a sustainable environment is expected to drive demand for 4D printing over the forecast period.

Restraints:

High development costs, growing concerns among policymakers as the technology is still emerging, increasing issues related to intellectual property rights, and potential safety hazards are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the 4D printing market over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global 4D printing market is expected to register a CAGR of 41.3% over the forecast period and revenue is expected to increase from USD 124.3 Million in 2022 to USD 1,971.4 Million in 2030. Increasing need for resource management and reduced manufacturing costs of various parts, implants, and structures, among others are key factors fueling revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant decrease in businesses worldwide and created a number of challenges across various sectors. Industries were also impacted by social and economic disruptions, implementation of extended lockdowns and social distancing norms, and other restrictions created significant growth challenges across the economic landscape.

Despite the pandemic, 4D printing continued to gain traction and the technology has proven to be useful in the manufacture of smart medical devices to treat COVID-infected patients. This printing technique allows manufactured parts to change shape in varying environmental temperatures, resulting in increased innovation in the treatment of patients.

Current Trends and Innovations:

4D printing technology allows customers to use fewer materials for a variety of products and purposes, and also aids in the development of materials with ability to change properties, behavior patterns, and to transform in response to external stimuli such as temperature, pressure, and others. These cutting-edge features are expected to result in further advancements in the technology, which is a trend in the global 4D printing market.

Industry 5.0 is expected to support traction of 4-D printing as it will enable designers to focus on the design process rather than the manufacturing process. The freedom to design will result in creation of more bespoke and personalized products.

Geographical Outlook:

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period as a result of increasing use of 4D printing in the automotive industry and increasing manufacturing of passenger and luxury vehicles.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies in the global market report include 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Organovo, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, ExOne, Heineken N.V., and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

In January 2019 , Autodesk developed a new generative design software that works directly with HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers. The design-to-print workflow for additive manufacturing was designed specifically for HP's 3D printers to streamline the conversion of digital designs into physical parts. In addition to working with HP, the company is also working with GE Additive to create an integrated workflow for GE 3D printers, which will lead to advancements in 4D printing techniques.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 4D printing market on the basis of material type, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Programmable Carbon Fiber



Programmable Wood - Custom Printed Wood Grain



Programmable Textiles

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Construction



Clothing



Healthcare



Utility



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

