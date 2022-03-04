The Hungarian energy regulator expects to contract around 864 GWh of renewable energy in the procurement exercise. Projects ranging in size from 5 to 50 MW will be entitled to participate.The Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEPURA) has launched the nation's fifth auction for procuring renewable energy generation capacity. The regulator expects to contract around 864 GWh of renewable energy in the procurement exercise, of which 144 GWh should be contracted from renewable energy plants ranging in size from 5 to 20 MW and around 720 GWh from facilities with a capacity between ...

