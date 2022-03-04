Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Peekabeans Club, a division of Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") an augmented reality learning adventure, has just made its interactive learning adventures available to purchase throughout the US.





The Peekabeans Adventure translates experiences and technology which stimulates active participation without neglecting your child's need for active play. It opens up unlimited potential for fun, safe, quality and educational content for children in the metaverse, typically marketed toward adults; until now.





Launching on Amazon will provide broad market exposure as the Company begins it's entry into the US market. An Amazon launch strategy also provides the following:

More Exposure and Sales

With over 140 million Prime members worldwide, Amazon is a one-stop shop for products.

International Expansion

Amazon is one of the biggest and most trusted global selling and buying platforms, it's very easy to start selling in different markets and they ship to over 100 countries worldwide.

Low Marketing Cost

Amazon already attracts millions of customers to their website daily

Fulfillment

With more than 175 fulfillment centers around the globe, you can ship all your products in bulk to Amazon and they will store your inventory, package it and ship it to your customers.

PK Beans would also like to bring attention to their strong marketing initiatives that resulted in a 50% increase in sales attributed to marketing for Q1 (October 1 - December 31) over the previous quarter.

The Company's strategic sales and marketing plan also helped yield an increase in average order values of 9% and a 62% increase in online conversion rates. PK Beans purposeful investment into their marketing for Q1 across multiple channels including SMS, e-mail subscriber lists and social media platforms supported consistent and strong return on ad spend (ROAS).

Traci Costa Founder and CEO, states, "When the company invests in a strategic digital marketing campaign, including email, social, digital and SMS we see above industry average results, we are very pleased to see these numbers up. It is very promising."

Digital Marketing Expert, Andreea Dia of Dia Creative a multi-channel marketing agency states, "Built on quality, integrity and fun, PK Beans is a brand that's positioned for growth. We can see that even clearer when looking over the last 12 months with average ROAS between 2-7."

With such stable and consistent marketing results experienced in Q1, and over the last year, PK Beans is in a position for substantial growth with the launch their latest Spring Capsule collection.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children's wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children's play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing and play - every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

