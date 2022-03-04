Currency.com Responds to Ukraine Humanitarian Effort with $1M Donation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Currency.com , the high-growth global crypto exchange, has today announced it is donating a total of $1million to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The funds will be distributed to four charities - The Red Cross Society of Ukraine, The Humanitarian Relief Fund under the Ministry of Social Policy for Ukraine, ASAP Rescue and Global Giving.

"Our hearts go out to the citizens of Ukraine who are engulfed by this war. Many have had to flee their homes amid freezing temperatures, power cuts and food shortages. Every day is a struggle to survive," said Steve Gregory, US Chief Executive Officer, Currency.com. "We want to help where we can."

Currency.com is contributing $500,000 to support the joint emergency relief efforts of the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and the Red Cross Society of Ukraine . The funds will be used to provide medical aid and basic amenities to displaced Ukrainians. In addition, it is providing a further $200,000 to ASAP Rescue , a Ukrainian volunteer organisation that helps evacuate citizens during times of natural disaster and social turmoil, as well as donating $300,000 to The Ministry of Social Policy and Global Giving to help Ukrainians access food, shelter and medical care.

"Like everyone in the world, we are extremely concerned about the shocking events taking place in Ukraine. As a global company with an international team, we feel it is our duty to help those impacted by this war. We will continue to monitor events closely and stand ready to provide additional support to the people of Ukraine," Gregory added.

Currency.com has transferred the funds immediately.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

About Currency.com

Currency.com is a high-growth, crypto exchange helping everyone securely connect with the booming world of cryptocurrencies. An innovator in the fiat-to-crypto space, it allows investors to buy, store and invest in top-traded cryptocurrencies. To help investors trade with confidence, the exchange is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive financial education content

In 2021, the crypto platform reported a 343% growth in its client base, making it one of Europe's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges platforms.

Currency Com US LLC is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business. Its parent entity, Currency Com Limited, is authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to provide Distributed Ledger Technology services under licence number 25032. Currency.com has offices located in Cyprus, US, UK, Gibraltar and Ukraine.

To find out more, visit www.currency.com .

SOURCE: Currency.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691563/Currencycom-Responds-to-Ukraine-Humanitarian-Effort-with-1M-Donation