ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES

Accsys has a stated strategy to expand its total processing capacity from 60,000m3 currently to 200,000m3 by 2025. Reported progress at Arnhem - which we visited recently - and Hull with a new US facility also given the green light, represent significant waypoints on this plan which is very much on track. Given strong market demand, we see no reason to change our primary assumptions for FY22 or subsequent years at this stage.

