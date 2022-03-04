Anzeige
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster" zu InnoCan Pharma!
Ericsson: Storytel pauses its Russian operations until further notice

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel AB (publ) ("Storytel") is deeply concerned about the current war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis it is causing. Storytel will therefore pause its operations in Russia until further notice, including halting all content production and new content acquisitions in Russia.

Storytel stands with the Ukrainian people suffering the consequences of the war. The commitment in helping the deeply afflicted citizens is profound among Storytel's employees around the world and we are currently coordinating a range of initiatives through our country organization in Poland, which has a direct border with Ukraine and is directly exposed to large refugee flows.

Storytel's vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and at any time. For the first time since our inception, we are pausing sales, marketing, production, business development and content investments in a key market. We can only regret that this impacts the passionate and book loving Russian people.

Storytel will continue to closely monitor and evaluate the developments and keep a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

For further information, please contact:

Dan Panas, Head of Global Communications & PR
Tel: +46 70 186 52 90
Email: dan.panas@storytel.com

About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over 700 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/storytel/r/storytel-pauses-its-russian-operations-until-further-notice,c3519187

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11546/3519187/1544547.pdf

Release

