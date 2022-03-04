Dental 3D Printing Market worth $7.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment (3D Scanner & Printer), Service), Technology (Vat Photopolymerization, FDM, SLS, Polyjet), Application (Prosthodontics, Implants), End-User (Labs, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.2%.

The dental 3D printing medical devices market is principally driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in dental hospitals & clinics, and the increasing growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

In this report, the dental 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technology application, end user, and region.

"Services segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market."

Based on the product & service segment, the market is segmented into equipment, materials, and services. The services segment accounted for 65.5% of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design & production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.

"VAT photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market."

Based on the technology segment, the dental 3D printing material and equipment market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, fused deposition modeling, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for 53.0% of the market in 2021. Its large share can be attributed to its wide applications in the manufacturing of dental implants, dentures, CMF (craniomaxillofacial) guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.

"The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market in 2021"

Based on the application segment, the market is divided into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for 55.0% of the market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, the rising prevalence of dental caries, the increasing incidence of tooth loss, and the increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies. The implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using dental 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, increasing advances in materials used for 3D printing implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology drive market growth in this segment.

"The dental laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of dental 3D printing market in 2021"

Based on the end user segment, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. In 2021, the dental laboratories segment accounted for 78.6% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, expansion of dental laboratories in developing countries, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the globe, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and the rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications.

"North America accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2021"

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 35.8% of the dental 3D printing market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss, the rising geriatric population, high oral care expenditure, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, increasing demand for digital dental solutions to ease the clinical workflow, growing dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and the growing focus of leading market players on expanding their distribution networks in the emerging APAC countries drive market growth.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global dental 3D printing market include Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), EnvisionTEC US LLC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Align Technology Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay, Inc. (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax Ettlingen GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US), 3Dresyns (Spain), Micron Dental (US), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carima (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and Shenzhen PioCreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

