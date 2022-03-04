Glass maker Flat Glass wants to add 7,200 MT of new glass capacity spread across six new production lines and panel manufacturer Eging PV started construction of a new PV panel factory with an annual capacity of 5 GW.Glass maker Flat Glass announced on Wednesday a plan to add 7,200 MT of new glass capacity spread across six new production lines, each with a capacity of 1,200 MT. The estimated investment for the plan is around RMB6 billion ($949.6 million). All the lines will be located at the company's facilities in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province. Panel manufacturer Eging PV announced on Friday ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de