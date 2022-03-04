Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) ("RFG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, through its subsidiary Raffles Financial Americas Pte. Ltd. ("RFA"), it has entered into a joint venture agreement (the "Joint Venture Agreement") with The Joseph Sassoon Group ("JSG"), one of the world's oldest privately owned investment management firms, to form Sassoon Raffles Financial ("SRF") to serve clients in the Americas and Europe with corporate finance advisory and public listing services. This joint venture will expand RFA's business, resources and capabilities in the Americas, Europe, & the MENA regions.

Joseph Sassoon Group, with a history of over 500 years, is one of the oldest privately owned investment management firms. Their ancestry has lead some of the world's most iconic projects including investment in the Suez Canal and Rails in the Ottoman Empire along with co-founding of the National Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire in Cairo.

Under the terms of the agreement RFA and JSG will each hold 50% of the joint venture, Sassoon Raffles Financial, "SRF". Mr. David Sassoon, Executive Chairman of JSG and Mr. Nicolas Standish, Director of RFA together with an independent director and a professional team of investment and asset managers will lead SRF.

Mr. David Sassoon, Executive Chairman of JSG, exclaimed "We are excited to partner with the young and creative Raffles Financial Group and believe with the Sassoon's long and prolific history in the investment business this joint venture will provide clients with a unique and established suite of financial solutions to increase their market capitalization."

Mr. Albert Fan, CEO of RFG said "Raffles Financial is honored and humbled to have this extraordinary opportunity to work with the grand-master of investments, Joseph Sassoon Group, to serve clients who are either seeking public listing, fundraising or mergers & acquisitions in North America. We believe our combined resources will add significant value for our clients."

RFA Executive Director, Mr. Nicholas Standish, commented "The Sassoon family has a long history of global entrepreneurship and investments in key projects throughout our history spanning back to the 16th century. Our clients will benefit a lot from their legacy, wisdom and vast resources."

Agreement Highlights:

a) To launch the Joseph Sassoon Asia Fund ("Fund") to be based in Singapore with a mandate to invest in pre-IPOs, listed securities, digital assets, property funds and REITS.

b) To list the Fund onto one of the 4 licensed digital asset exchanges in Singapore.

c) To promote the corporate finance advisory and public listing mandates throughout the Americas, Europe and MENA regions' accredited investors, family offices, and investment funds.

d) To run Joseph Sassoon Accelerator programs that incubate Middle Eastern & Asian unicorns for IPO or RTO in the North America.

About The Joseph Sassoon Group ("JSG")

Joseph Sassoon Group is a multinational full-service investment management and merchant banking firm based in New York with presence in Tel Aviv and Cyprus. The group is the result of entrepreneurial and innovative family enterprises. A philosophy driven approach gives the Group independence and courage to develop long-term vision and identify opportunities. Joseph Sassoon Group is the continuation to a line of successor merchant and banking firms starting as Ibn Shoshan Frères & Co established in 1512. The firm has been in family control for 20 generations, constituting a history of over 500 years of experience and innovation at the center of global trade and financial markets. The corporate predecessors provided financing for some of the most iconic and impactful projects in the world, including:

Construction of the Suez Canal in 1854

The first rail in the Ottoman Empire; and

Co-founding of the National Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire

Today the company is one of the world's oldest privately owned investment firms with deep expertise spanning investment, asset management, investment banking as well as corporate finance and private banking.

About Raffles Financial Americas Pte. Ltd. ("RFA")

Raffles Financial Americas is a joint venture between Raffles Financial Group and Stamatis Capital. RFA specializes in working alongside mid-sized companies to provide them with a full suite of financial services such as corporate finance advisory in IPO, RTO, M&A, family office & trust fund management, REIT & digital asset fractionalization, and public listing as well as capital markets & corporate development consulting services.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF)

Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (FSE: 4VO) and the OTC Markets under the stock symbol (OTCQX: RAFFF).

On behalf of the RFG Board of Directors

Monita Faris

Corporate Secretary

Phone: +65 6909 8765

Email: monita@rafflesfinancial.co

Website: www.Raffles Financial.co

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115676