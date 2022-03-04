BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Russian portfolio holdings
London, March 4
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Statement re. Russian portfolio holdings
The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc note that, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BlackRock on Monday, 28 February 2022, suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds.
The Board confirms that the Company's Manager (BlackRock Fund Managers Limited) is taking the necessary actions to ensure adherence to relevant sanctions laws and regulations including those of the US, UK and EU.
As at 3 March 2022, 0.12% of net assets (with a value of £1.74 million) was in securities with exposure to companies whose principal activities are in Russia.
Contact name for queries:.
Simon White
Co-Head Closed End Funds
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 5284
Date: 4 March 2022