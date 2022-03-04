Anzeige
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster" zu InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
04.03.22
08:02 Uhr
9,000 Euro
+0,050
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.03.2022 | 17:22
60 Leser
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Russian portfolio holdings

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Russian portfolio holdings

PR Newswire

London, March 4

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Statement re. Russian portfolio holdings

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc note that, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BlackRock on Monday, 28 February 2022, suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds.

The Board confirms that the Company's Manager (BlackRock Fund Managers Limited) is taking the necessary actions to ensure adherence to relevant sanctions laws and regulations including those of the US, UK and EU.

As at 3 March 2022, 0.12% of net assets (with a value of £1.74 million) was in securities with exposure to companies whose principal activities are in Russia.

Contact name for queries:.

Simon White
Co-Head Closed End Funds
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 5284

Date: 4 March 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
