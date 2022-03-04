BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Russian portfolio holdings

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Statement re. Russian portfolio holdings

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc note that, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BlackRock on Monday, 28 February 2022, suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds.

The Board confirms that the Company's Manager (BlackRock Fund Managers Limited) is taking the necessary actions to ensure adherence to relevant sanctions laws and regulations including those of the US, UK and EU.

As at 3 March 2022, 0.12% of net assets (with a value of £1.74 million) was in securities with exposure to companies whose principal activities are in Russia.

Contact name for queries:.

Simon White

Co-Head Closed End Funds

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 5284



Date: 4 March 2022