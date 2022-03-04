DJ Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A.: 6 months of sustained growth for Airtime Partecipazioni

Airtime Partecipazioni SpA (or Airtime), the fintech player dedicated to the telecom sector, who listed directly on the Euronext Growth in September 2021 has seen strong recognition from investors with its development plans. The initial objectives in the listing, to increase the visibility of the brand globally and to improve access to capital to support our growth strategies, are successfully met.

Indeed, the company observes that the initial trading price of the share, at EUR 10, has steadily risen to reach EUR 72 in the first few months of trading, amid the interest for the stability of its business and growth prospects.

Airtime, founded by Italian entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo, develops innovative technologies in telecommunications and financial services for Europe and the United States, notably. The company builds its success on the need to trade voice and SMS and operate in an increasingly secure environment for telecom players. The group's technological assets offer immediate fintech services with zero credit risk, thanks to the integrations developed to allow all operators to work in a reliable and guaranteed ecosystem.

Its platform, Airtime Exchange, has made it possible, through blockchain technology, to eliminate cyber fraud by reconciling transactions in real time and to create a liquidity pool mechanism. Another mechanism allows small and large operators, through a supply chain financing system, to access business opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach for small operators, by financially supporting the transactions.

To further the company's growth, Airtime has taken the following actions:

-- The appointment of Gianluca Granero as Chief Technology Officer. This serial entrepreneur has been a keyasset in the development of several companies in Europe, as well as an Angel investor in the software, cloud andIoT spaces, on 6.11.2021.

-- The launch of the US 2023 plan, including, as a first step, the joint ventures with Phonetime andMatchcom, both 20-year players in the voice and SMS markets in the US, starting 20.12.2001

-- An investment of EUR 50 million for the launch of Mexedia to enter the business services market. Mexediawill propose innovative services that will allow companies to have a single platform to manage all communicationactivities with the customer. It will offer both Communication Platform as a Service and Contact Center as aService - a true modular distribution model for contact center management software. The service facilitatesinteraction with customers through personalized messages and targeted, effective communication.

Orlando Taddeo, CEO of Airtime Partecipazioni SpA sees a continued bright future "We live at a time when the volume of telecommunications traffic has grown enormously. With our Airtime Exchange platform we have created an ecosystem that brings together operators from all over the world. They buy and sell voice and SMS termination services through innovative technologies that enable real-time transactions with the highest security standards. With the development of integrated financial systems, we offer real time payment methods that have completely eliminated credit risk. We have shown to partners and clients our drive, which starts now being recognised by shareholders: we will continue to build value."

Upcoming events

Publication of full year financial report: April 28, 2022, after market close.

More about Airtime (https://www.airtimepartecipazioni.com/) With its unique Airtime Exchange cloud-based platform, Airtime is an advanced market marker in wholesale telecommunications services and liquidity pool, operating an all-in-one B2B voice and sms trading solution with fintech modules enabling direct bank account integration and receivables auctioning. Airtime Exchange offers real-time settlement, as well as post-trade reporting and working capital financing for all the members. Airtime was founded in 2017 by Italian telecommunications and technology entrepreneur Orlando Taddeo. Headquartered in Rome, Italy, it operates in Europe and the United States.

Airtime is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819)

More about Orlando Taddeo Born in Formia, Italy in 1974, Orlando Taddeo started his entrepreneurial experience in 1993 during his studies with the launch of a local Internet Service Provider (ISP) which he sold to found Lemon in 1995, a company set up to facilitate international telecommunications via calling cards and phone shops. It eventually grew into Alpha Telecom, a company with headquarters in London and a turnover of GBP 1.2 billion pounds a year with an Ebitda of 15 million.

During the boom years of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology, Taddeo moved to the United States to launch Limecom Inc. in Miami; the company was sold in 2015 to Nasdaq-listed Cuentas Inc. At the time of its sale, Limecom Inc was positioned at the top of the voice and SMS wholesale market with more than USD 600 million in annual sales.

In 2016, Taddeo returned to Europe and founded Heritage Ventures in Dublin, an Ireland-based investment company that identifies, invests in and supports promising start-ups in technology industries. Part of the portfolio includes Optimize, a fintech company that provides technological and innovative financial solutions in the telco world, 4U Italia SpA, a leading company in the teleselling sector and undisputed leader in the world of utilities, Reload SpA, a system integrator and R&D center with thirty years of history.

Airtime Partecipazioni is a subsidiary of Heritage Ventures, to which the assets of Airtime Exchange were contributed, and the start of the listing process in Paris on Euronext Growth, the main financial market in the Eurozone.

Taddeo joined the Trade & Investment task force of the B20 (www.b20indonesia2022.org), the global business community of the official G20 forum which will be held in Indonesia in 2022.

More about Gianluca Granero Impressed by the Commodore Vic20 he received for Christmas in the first grade, Granero has lived through the entire evolution of the world of computing and telecommunications without ever stopping.

He exploited Linux and open source to create one of the first user communities in 1999, monetising with advertising. After selling to Doubleclick (now Google), he founded and managed Memopal, a cloud storage service, sold in 2016 to a London-listed company, of which he became CTO.

As an angel investor, partner in a VC seed fund, Chairman or CTO, he participates in the life of start-ups ranging from IoT (patenting an anti-lost child care system), to food delivery, virtual telephone switchboards, and cloud.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Antoine Loudenot, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

airtime@citigatedewerogerson.com

