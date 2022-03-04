MEDIMAPS GROUP (www.medimapsgroup.com), a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in image processing software for the assessment of bone health, announced today that CMS reimbursement is now available for its Trabecular Bone Score (TBS iNsight) for DXA and X-ray imaging. The Category 1 CPT codes are the first newly available reimbursable CPT codes for fracture risk assessment in osteoporosis in nearly a decade. Click here to view the codes on the website.

In 2021, the American Medical Association (AMA) approved dedicated Category 1 CPT codes for Medimaps Trabecular Bone Score (TBS iNsight) for DXA and X-ray imaging, and CMS approved a reimbursement amount for the Codes. The final ruling by CMS lists the reimbursement amount for a TBS procedure on the Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) as $41.53, and $82.61 for Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment Schedule (OPPS). The Reimbursement and Category 1 CPT code was submitted to the AMA and CMS by the American College of Radiology and supported by Rheumatology and Endocrinology societies.

"Reimbursement through CMS is an important endorsement of the clinical value of TBS for clinicians and their patients," said Prof Didier Hans, CEO Medimaps. "Currently more than 600,000 TBS procedures are performed in the U.S. annually. We anticipate as more doctors understand how TBS can enhance their ability to better predict a patient's risk for bone fracture, in order to improve overall patient management, it will further establish TBS as a standard of care."

Osteoporosis is a condition of primary concern among an aging patient population. Patients at risk for osteoporotic fractures often receive a bone mineral density (BMD) assessment, which only measures quantity of bone but the not quality of bone. Medimaps Group's TBS iNsight works alongside BMD to analyze bone micro-architecture as an assessment of bone quality. The software application provides practitioners with an easy-to-interpret score to quickly identify and classify patients' fracture risk and implement a course of intervention. Medimaps technology utilizes the same images acquired for BMD assessment or X-ray and it is integrated seamlessly into a physician's clinical workflow. Moreover, patients are not exposed to additional radiation nor additional acquisition time.

Medimaps' proprietary and patented technology is empowered by deep learning multi-layer approach. This technology can be applied to a wide spectrum of image modalities and resolutions thereby providing solutions ranging from opportunistic X-ray based screening, to patient risk profiling, and presurgical assessment.

About Medimaps Group

Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi-purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflow for the benefit of the patient. TBS iNsight (Osteo) has been used for years in clinical practice worldwide in the field of osteoporosis. It has become the new gold standard for bone texture assessment in routine clinical practice. TBS has gained international recognition with more than 850 peer reviewed scientific publications and is included in many guidelines and used by more than 30,000 physicians worldwide including leading healthcare institutions.

