Group Ten Metals Inc.: Group Ten to Host Live Global Commodities Markets Discussion with Jeffrey Christian, Managing Director of CPM Group

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Vancouver, BC - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) will be hosting a live webinar on March 8, 2022, at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) with special guest, Jeffrey Christian, Managing Director of CPM Group. Group Ten President, Michael Rowley, will provide a concise overview and update on the Company and our Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co+Au project in Montana, followed by an in-depth discussion on the global macro-economic picture, trends and implications for the broader commodities sector and critical minerals, in particular.

This will be an interactive event with participants encouraged to submit questions and comments throughout.

To register, click here or on the graphic below.

About Jeffrey Christian

Mr. Christian is considered one of the most knowledgeable experts on precious metals markets, commodities in general, and financial engineering using options for hedging and investing purposes. He is the author of Commodities Rising 2006.

Jeffrey Christian has been a prominent analyst and advisor on precious metals and commodities markets since the 1970's, with work spanning precious metals, energy markets, base metals, agricultural markets, and economic analysis. He founded the company in 1986, spinning off the Commodities Research Group from Goldman, Sachs & Co and its commodities trading arm, J. Aron & Company.

He has advised many of the world's largest corporations and institutional investors on managing their commodities price and market exposures, as well as providing advisory services to the World Bank, United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and numerous governments.

About CPM Group

Founded in 1986, CPM Group was created via a management acquisition of the Commodities Research Group at Goldman Sachs. We are an independent commodities research, consulting, commodities and asset management, and investment banking firm that provides comprehensive research, analysis, and advisory services, which services are driven by the results of our research and analysis.

CPM Group is the trusted advisor to producers, consumers, institutional investors, governments, regulatory authorities, and high net worth individuals regarding commodities markets and the financial management of exposure to commodities-oriented investments.

CPM Group is known for its research, analysis, and commentary on metals markets and other commodities, its overall economic analysis of commodities markets, and its expertise in financial engineering using derivatives to structure optimized positions for commercial, investor, and financial market participants.

We provide a suite of research and consulting services related to the financial management of commodities exposure, including fundamental market research and analysis, consulting and advisory services, commodities management and asset management services, and investment banking advisory services. Founded in 1986, CPM Group has extensive experience in commodities research, trading, banking, and financing. CPM Group is known for its research and analysis of the metals markets, its overall economic analysis of commodities markets, and its expertise in financial engineering, using derivatives to structure optimized positions for commercial hedgers, and for institutional and high net worth individual investors.

The firm is focused on precious, industrial, and specialty metals, as well as energy and agricultural commodities. CPM Group is unsurpassed in research and analysis in gold, silver, and platinum group metals. In the ferroalloys and specialty metals markets, CPM Group has developed specialized expertise in molybdenum, vanadium, chromium, manganese, tungsten, cobalt, indium, and other specialty metals.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project towards becoming a world-class source of low-carbon, sulphide-hosted nickel, copper, and cobalt, critical to the electrification movement, as well as key catalytic metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium used in catalytic converters, fuel cells, and the production of green hydrogen. Stillwater West positions Group Ten as the second-largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, with a 100%-owned position adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's PGE mines in south-central Montana, USA. The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex. Group Ten's work in the lower Stillwater Complex has demonstrated the presence of large-scale disseminated and high-sulphide battery metals and PGE mineralization, similar to the Platreef in the Bushveld Complex. Drill campaigns by the Company, complemented by a substantial historic drill database, have delineated five deposits of Platreef-style mineralization across a core 12-kilometer span of the project, all of which are open for expansion into adjacent targets. Multiple earlier-stage Platreef-style and reef-type targets are also being advanced across the remainder of the 32-kilometer length of the project based on strong correlations seen in soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and drilling.

Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, now subject to an earn-in deal by Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director

Email: info@grouptenmetals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790

Web: http://grouptenmetals.com Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Group Ten Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691626/Group-Ten-to-Host-Live-Global-Commodities-Markets-Discussion-with-Jeffrey-Christian-Managing-Director-of-CPM-Group