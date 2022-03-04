Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market to Reach US$ 557.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the patient lateral transfer devices market expected to be valued at US$ 291.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market:

Key trends in the market include the growing number of people with mobility disability and increasing number of geriatric population, as well as rising number of patient hospitalization. For instance, as per the Government of Canada's statistics report, in July 2019, the total number of older population was around 6,592,611 and the proportion of senior population in Canada has increased over time.

For providing patient with hassle-free shifting, hospitals are adopting latest patient transfer devices. These key trends are expected to aid in the patient lateral transfer devices market growth.

Moreover, companies are trying to improve their production volume and deliver the products with reduce lead time. For instance, In June 2020, Handicare established its stairlift production facility in the U.S.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global patient lateral transfer devices market are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, in 2016, Stryker Corporation acquired Sage Products, LLC. To enhance its product portfolio.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global patient lateral transfer devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, owing to an increase in hospitalization and the number of surgeries. According to the Center of Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research, by 2030, in U.S total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow 673% to 3.5 procedures per year and approximately 85% of knee replacement will last for 20 years.

Among product type, air-assisted transfer mattress accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to an increase in the cases of the COVID-19. According to the Italian Institute of Health, from November 2020 to February 2021 19,743 patients were hospitalized in Italy due to the COVID-19.

Key players operating in the global patient lateral transfer devices market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Arjo, Handicare AB, Etac AB, Sizewise, McAuley Medical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical, Haines Medical Australia, Scan Medical Co Inc., Wy'East Medical, GBUK Banana, AliMed Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, EZ Way Inc., and Patient Positioning Systems LLC.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type:

Air-assisted Transfer Mattress

Regular Air-assisted Patient Lateral Transfer Mattresses



Split-leg Air-assisted Patient Lateral Transfer Mattresses



Half Air-assisted Patient Lateral Transfer Mattresses



Reusable Air-assisted Patient Lateral Transfer Mattresses



Disposable Air-assisted Patient Lateral Transfer Mattresses

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Usage:

Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Products

Single-use Patient Lateral Transfer Products

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

