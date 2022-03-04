Calibre Mining: Emerging Gold Producer with Two Mines and Lots of Exploration Potential
|19:35
|19:35
|Calibre Mining: Aufstrebender Goldproduzent mit zwei Minen und viel Explorationspotenzial
|Calibre Mining: Aufstrebender Goldproduzent mit zwei Minen und viel Explorationspotenzial
|Di
|Calibre Mining erhöht mineralische Reserven in Nicaragua auf über 1 Million Unzen Gold; ein Anstieg von 254 % seit der Akquisition im 4. Quartal 2019 und bereits abzüglich Produktionsabschreibungen
|Vancouver, B.C. - 23. Februar 2022: Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB;
OTCQX: CXBMF) (das
"Unternehmen"
oder "Calibre" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/calibre-mining-corp/)...
|24.02.
|Calibre Mining (IK)
|Warum notiert die Aktie des Goldförderers Calibre Mining (WKN: A2N8JP; IK) 50% unter Höchstkurs? Einfache Antwort: Weil Nicaragua nach der Wiederwahl von Daniel Ortega als Präsident des mittelamerikanischen...
|24.02.
|Calibre Mining Corp (2): Calibre releases 2021 Nicaraguan reserves, resources
|CALIBRE MINING CORP
|1,030
|+7,35 %