Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) today announced that Joseph Nakhla, CEO will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. In this presentation, Tribe CEO, Joseph Nakhla, will present how the Company disrupted the traditional property management industry through a SaaS-based approach. This sector has always been a labour-intensive and low-margin business, not traditionally considered growth. Tribe provides an attractive exposure opportunity for investors to learn about the industry's digitization, a solution to labour intensity resulting in significantly higher gross margins, and the ability for growth in the business not yet seen in current markets.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 9th at 11:00AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FAwLyuc5QSauBlEVr-AWRg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform.

For further information:

Tribe Property Technologies

Joseph Nakhla

(604) 343-2601

joseph.nakhla@tribetech.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.