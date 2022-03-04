Stria Lithium, Inc.: Stria Lithium Announces Property Acquisition

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX-V:SRA) ("Stria") announces that is has entered into a letter of intent (the "Letter") to purchase the Romer Polymetallic property which consists of 57 contiguous and two isolated map-designated mining claims (total surface area: 2,592.1 ha or 26 km2 (the "Property) from Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("Braille").

The Property is located in the Labrador Trough sector of Nunavik, the northern division of the Nord-du-Québec administrative region. The Property straddles the junction between NTS 1:50,000-scale topographic sheets 24K-03 (Lac Géridot) and 24K-04 (Lac Thévenet), and covers portions of unpatented townships 5051, 5052 and 5151. It is bound by latitudes 58°06'30" and 58°12'30" North and longitudes 69°29'00" and 69°38'00" West. The Property is an early-stage exploration project located in the Labrador Trough which is considered a potential emerging region of Québec for base (Cu-Zn-Ni) and precious (Au-PGE) metal mineralization.

Consideration for the Property is anticipated to be: (i) cash in the amount of $125,000; (ii) 7,500,000 common shares of Stria issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share; and (iii) a net smelter royalty of 1% ("NSR"). Stria will have the option (the "Partial NSR Buyout Option") to purchase 50% of the NSR such that the NSR is reduced from 1.0% to 0.5%. The Partial NSR Buyout Option may be exercised at any time by Stria for consideration of $500,000 payable in cash or stock or a combination thereof at Stria's discretion.

The proposed acquisition of the Property remains subject to standard closing conditions, including a satisfactory title review by Stria, the execution of the property acquisition agreement, and TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval.

Braille holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Prior to its acquisition of Braille Holdings through a reverse takeover transaction, Braille was a junior mining issuer listed on the TSXV. The Property is its sole mining asset.

The proposed acquisition of the Property is considered a non-arm's length party transaction pursuant to the policies of the Exchange as certain directors and officers act for both Stria and Braille. Both Stria and Braille will seek the requisite Exchange approvals in order to complete the proposed transaction. No new control person will be created on closing of the proposed transaction, non-arm's length parties will not receive more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of Stria as consideration for the Property, and the Property does not represent a sale of more than 50% of Braille's assets, business, or undertaking. No finders fee is payable by either party with respect to the transactions described herein.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and has a 100% interest in the Pontax spodumene lithium project in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium and the Pontax Lithium project, please visit http://strialithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) volatile stock price; (ii) the general global markets and economic conditions; (iii) the possibility of write-downs and impairments; (iv) the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; (v) the risk associated with establishing title to mineral properties and assets; (vi) the risks associated with entering into joint ventures; (vii) fluctuations in commodity prices; (viii) the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; (ix) competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel and financing; (x) access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; (xi) the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; (xii) the risks associated with the various environmental regulations the Company is subject to; (xiii) risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; (xiv) risks related to potential conflicts of interest; (xv) the reliance on key personnel; (xvi) liquidity risks; and (xvii) the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in metal prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations and exploration plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

