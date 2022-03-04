Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on commercial activities for its 100% owned Cybeats Technologies ("Cybeats"), including its new pilot programs in the aerospace, cryptocurrency, and IoT device industries, for both its SBOM Studio and IoT security product suites.

Scryb launched it's Cybeats cybersecurity products commercially at the end of 2021 and the Company continues to be focused on bolstering its dedicated commercial teams, customer success and technical sales personnel to support market demand.

"Demand for solutions like Cybeats is growing exponentially and we are very encouraged by the organic interest and positive feedback so early in our commercial journey," said Yoav Raiter, CEO. "These engagements along with the recent appointments of industry leaders to our team has validated our approach, and we are excited to continue scale up of commercial activities after an exciting start to the new year."

Trial Deployments

The Company is pleased to report on trial deployments for its SBOM Studio product suite, which include a large multinational corporation and a cryptocurrency exchange. The multinational is an aerospace company which sells aviation and defence technologies worldwide. A Cybeats trial deployment has also commenced with a noteworthy cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S. The exchange aims to enhance the security of its software supply chain and as it is built on blockchain, will require ongoing upgrades to its cryptographic safeguards and security.

Additionally, the company recently commenced a pilot engagement for its IoT security product suite with a multinational IoT accessories company, for use in securing its connected IoT products.

Expanded Team and Cybersecurity Expert Advisors

The Cybeats team has expanded to almost thirty, adding several highly-experienced software security leaders across engineering, product, sales, partnerships, and marketing to support advancing commercial activities. In addition, the Company has signed several cybersecurity industry experts to help guide critical aspects of the commercial strategy. Most recently the Company appointed Mr. Nicolas Chaillan, former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Chief Software Officer for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, as a Special Advisor.1

APMA & Project Arrow

The ongoing engagement with Canada's National Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association Inc. (APMA) entails advisory and consultancy services related to software security in the automotive manufacturing space. In addition, Cybeats provides its cybersecurity platform to Project Arrow, the all-Canadian, zero-emission connected concept vehicle.



Cybeats Recognized by Gartner®

Gartner®, the technology research and consulting firm, recently published two articles relating to SBOM commercial applications and Medical Device security. Cybeats SBOM Studio was recognized by and listed as a top commercial SBOM tool and enterprise-class solution for software developers and consumers. Cybeats was also recognized in as a Representative Vendor in Medical Device Security with their innovative secure-by-design approach that uses both the IoT security platform and the SBOM Studio.

Upcoming Live Webinar - Aviation Infrastructure

On March 8th, Cybeats will be hosting their seventh episode of their 'State of Cybersecurity' Webinar on the topic of 'Software Transparency in Aviation Infrastructure.' As software has become critical to aviation safety and reliability, the need for similar transparency has become more evident. The panelists will discuss how the introduction of the Software Bills of Materials (SBOM) supports the shared interest in safe and reliable aviation infrastructure.

The panelists for this webinar include Tony Cole, Chief Technology Officer at Attivo Networks Inc.; Doctor Chris Wood, Lockheed Martin Fellow; and Michael Yelland, Chief Security Research Officer at RAVENii. The panel will be moderated by Evgeniy Kharam, VP of Cybersecurity Solution Architecture.

Tune in to watch the live webinar on Tuesday, March 8th, 1:00 pm EST at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9x_Qj-oIjA

RECENT NEWS: Scryb recently announced the appointment of Nicolas Chaillan, Former Chief Architect for Cyber.gov in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Former CSO for the U.S. Air Force & Space Force, as special advisor to the Company. For further information please visit: https://bit.ly/3tpjFND

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber threats in real-time. Cybeats - Software made certain.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai

