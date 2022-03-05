MediThrive Dispensary and Delivery Service has partnered with 17+ cannabis brands in response to the Ukrainian crisis. They plan to donate Sunday's in-store and online sales proceeds to support people affected by the violence in Ukraine.

On March 6th, 2022 at 8 am, the cannabis dispensary in the Mission District will open its doors and welcome adults age 21 and over with a valid ID or passport. All cannabis sales proceeds collected will be donated to a non-profit organization whose fundraising efforts provide medical and humanitarian aid to those affected by the Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

While many charitable efforts focus on providing Ukraine with food and military aid, the medical professionals responding to the crisis in Ukraine struggle to treat the wounded and sick. They require more medical and survival supplies.

The War in Ukraine

As the Russian invasion intensifies in Ukraine, there are more than 2,000 confirmed civilian casualties and over 1 million refugees have fled the country.

Russian forces have bombed schools, hospitals, and churches. Over a dozen children are dead and many more have been injured. The hospitals are overwhelmed and running out of necessities like antibiotics and oxygen.

About MediThrive

The Russian invasion of Ukraine hits home for the founders of MediThrive. CEO Misha Breyburg and his colleagues are Ukrainian Jewish refugees who immigrated from Odessa, Ukraine to the United States as children in the 1970s.

MediThrive believes that everyone should have access to medicine and quality health care. The Medi in our name tells of our humble beginning as a medical cannabis dispensary that filled the cannabis prescriptions of cancer and AIDS patients.

In the 1990s, the dispensary opened its doors to patients under the United State's Compassionate Care Act. We are the oldest cannabis dispensary and delivery service location in San Francisco. Today, we are more than just a medical and recreational cannabis provider; our roots run deep in our community.

On Sunday, March 6th, 2022, from 8 am to 10 pm, 100% of the sales proceeds will be donated to a non-profit organization dedicated to providing supplies for the benefit of families in Ukraine. With the help of our community, we can offer assistance to the victims of this war when they need it most.

We call on everyone to come join us and show their support.

Together, we can make a difference.

Visit MediThrive at:

1933 Mission Street

San Francisco CA

94103

Or order online www.MediThrive.com

Visitors must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID.

For more information and updates on this event, check out our social media

Contacts:

MediThrive Dispensary and Delivery

Founder and CEO Misha Breyburg

Direct Cell: (415) 760-2264

Misha@MediThrive.com