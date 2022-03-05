Anzeige
Samstag, 05.03.2022
Produktions-Stopp bei Autobauern! Der Kampf um Lithium & Co. ist eröffnet!
Dow Jones News
05.03.2022 | 11:22
Fitch assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest

DJ Fitch assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Fitch assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest 05-March-2022 / 12:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fitch assigned a new credit rating to Metalloinvest

Moscow, Russia - 5 March 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has downgraded the Company's corporate rating to "B" / Rating Watch Negative (RWN) from "BBB-" with a stable outlook.

According to Fitch's statement, the agency downgraded 26 Russian commodity companies, reflecting, according to the agency, severe shock to the operating environment in Russia, weakened financial flexibility and increased financial risks. This decision follows the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating to "B"/ Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 2 March 2022.

# # # #

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

Anton Troshin

Public Relations

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis

(15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  147125 
EQS News ID:  1295355 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2022 04:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.