Samstag, 05.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Produktions-Stopp bei Autobauern! Der Kampf um Lithium & Co. ist eröffnet!
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
13:24 Uhr
0,520 Euro
+0,038
+7,88 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4660,65009:00
0,0000,00004.03.
Dow Jones News
05.03.2022 | 12:49
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating 05-March-2022 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's credit rating

March 05, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Fitch Ratings downgraded PJSC RusHydro's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'B' from 'BBB' and placed it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating action follows the agency's commeasurable downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022 to 'B' from 'BBB' on RWN.

The same rating action took place towards the following PJSC RusHydro's local bonds:

-- certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, Series 07, registration number 4-07-55038-Edated of December 27, 2012, ISIN RU000A0JTMG7

-- certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, Series 08, registration number 4-08-55038-Edated of December 27, 2012, ISIN RU000A0JTMK9

-- certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible bearer bonds, Series 09, registration number 4-09-55038-Edated of December 27, 2012, ISIN RU000A0JVD25

The full report is available on Fitch Ratings' website at: www.fitchratings.com

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  147126 
EQS News ID:  1295365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295365&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2022 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
