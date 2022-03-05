Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 05.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Produktions-Stopp bei Autobauern! Der Kampf um Lithium & Co. ist eröffnet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7DM ISIN: US6708662019 Ticker-Symbol: 5OKA 
Frankfurt
04.03.22
12:11 Uhr
0,505 Euro
-0,060
-10,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.03.2022 | 13:31
286 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

O'KEY GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS

DJ O'KEY GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS 05-March-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05 March 2022

O'KEY GROUP STATEMENT FOR SHAREHOLDERS

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, makes a statement for its shareholders regarding the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu.

On March 4, 2022, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) announced that it had suspended the admission to trading of O'KEY Group's GDRs. The announcement has been published at the official website of LSE at https://www.londonstockexchange.com /resources/london-stock-exchange-notices?tab=2022.

In respect to this, the Company notes that the trading suspension of O'KEY Group GDRs has temporary nature and does not affect the GDRs listing on LSE. The Company emphasizes that O'KEY Group GDRs continue to be listed on LSE.

O'KEY Group GDRs are listed on LSE since 2010, and since then the Company has always been meeting the highest standards of corporate governance and has earned a crystal-clear reputation in the market.

The Company also notes that O'KEY Group GDRs are listed and admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) since December 2020. The Company confirms that its GDRs are available for trading on MOEX for all market participants upon the stock exchange opening.

Further update on the trading status of the Company's GDRs on both LSE and MOEX will be made in due course, if appropriate.

For further information, please contact: 

For investors          For media 
 
Natalya Belyavskaya       Alla Golovatenko 
Head of Investor Relations    Head of Public Relations 
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266     +7 495 663 6677 ext. 496 
Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru alla.golovatenko@okmarket.ru 
www.okeygroup.lu         www.okeygroup.lu ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

As of 31 December, 2021, the Group operated 230 stores across Russia (78 hypermarkets and 152 discounters) with total selling space of 625,572 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has seven e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 20,000 people. In 2020, Group's revenue amounted to RUB 174.3 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.8 billion. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd

- 43.20%, GSU Ltd - 30.03%, free float and other holders - 26.77%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US6708662019 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      OKEY 
LEI Code:    213800133YYU23T4L791 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  147128 
EQS News ID:  1295369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2022 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

OKEY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.