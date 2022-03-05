Tutors International Starts Recruitment Process for Part-Time, London-Based Tutoring Job in Business Management

Elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, announces their latest tutoring job vacancy: a part-time role based in London for an undergraduate student studying Business Management.

A New Part-Time Private Tutoring Vacancy

OXFORD, England, March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International is a prestigious private tutoring company , specialising in finding the world's best tutors for a clientele of high net-worth families.

It is the only private tutoring company in the world which offers to conduct a completely tailored global search for each Client enquiry, guaranteeing to find a tutor who can meet their exact educational needs.

Tutors International has just launched the custom recruitment process for their latest tutoring job (ref. LON 0322 H). They are looking for a capable and caring tutor to support a 19-year-old girl in London, currently an undergraduate in the first year of a three-year degree in Business Management. The role starts as soon as a suitable candidate can be found. The position will last until the end of this summer term.

The Student

One of the key benefits of high-quality private tuition is that the education provided can be personalised and tailored to the learner. Initially, Tutors International will meet with their Client to gain an in-depth understanding of their unique requirements: their strengths, their talents and to discover what challenges they might currently be facing.

The student in question for the LON 0322 H tutoring position is from Saudi Arabia and attends a prestigious London University. She is intelligent, hardworking, and committed to her studies. She is polite, and she both strives for, and values, academic excellence. She has near fluent oral and reading English, but her academic writing skills are less well developed.

The student completed a foundation year course in Business Management, but due to the pandemic, most of her classes have been online and she has had very little opportunity to ask questions and clarify queries. She has therefore found several aspects of the course very difficult.

She responds best to teachers who are careful, patient and calm and who explain concepts in a straightforward and clear way.

Tutors for Educational Success

Tutors International receives hundreds of CVs and resumés from applicants for private tutor positions. However, its rigorous recruitment process means that only those who meet each criterion on the job specification are shortlisted. Tutors International identifies the most important values, desires and attitudes of the Client in order to ensure that both Client and tutor are compatible. References for every tutor being considered are then checked. The remaining tutors who pass every quality check are then interviewed in person. The two best candidates are put forward to the Client and the final decision is made by them.

The Ideal Candidate

The Tutor will work with the student supporting her after classes, in those areas that she feels she needs the most help. This semester she will be taking the following modules:

Management Accounting

Microeconomics

Macroeconomics

Business Ethics and Sustainability 2

Principles of Marketing

Work in Contemporary Society

Evolution of Modern Business

The advertised role is for 10 hours per week until the end of the summer term. The Tutor will need to arrange with the student weekly in advance when the tutorial sessions will be and will need to be as flexible as possible in case there is the need to make last minute changes. As far as possible though, the student will try to keep to the times that have been arranged.

It is expected that the successful applicant for this role will have an MBA from a renowned institution and first language English (or complete fluency) as minimum qualifications.

The student has exams in May and the Tutor will be involved not only in helping her understand and complete her coursework, but also with her preparation for exams in the above modules. In this scenario it is expected that the Tutor will be responsible for identifying weaknesses in her subject knowledge that may benefit from more intense subject coaching, and for reporting this to the Company and Client.

The ideal applicant will be available to start as soon as possible and must have excellent subject knowledge and communication skills. The Tutor must be a fit and healthy non-smoker.

Apply Now

The LON 0322 H tutoring job is open for applications from candidates who are qualified to excel in this high-end tutoring placement. Tutors International asks that if you are a qualified, suitable, experienced and exceptional private tutor that you apply here: www.tutors-international.net/currentpositions .

Adam Caller

Adam Caller is the CEO and Founder of Tutors International. Caller reports that recently his company has seen a steady increase in enquiries from undergraduate students needing help from a private tutor. Caller is keen to press home the point that there is always an alternative to dropping-out of university if students are finding a course too challenging: "Tutors International is a world-leader in private tuition and our tutors can help bridge any gaps in knowledge. We provide one-to-one tuition where the student needs it most. We guarantee to find our Client an expert in their field: a high-end home tutor who will provide you with world-class private tuition. This might be a professional with a Masters, Doctorate or MBA in their subject, but we will always conduct a tailored search to find the most qualified tutor, one who is the best fit for the student".

Tutors International has offered its services to several students who would have otherwise dropped out of university. Says Caller: "We supported an undergraduate who was struggling with his course through Cambridge. With our help, he succeeded in getting an Upper Second. He then went on to follow a successful career in cancer research". He continues: "In the last few months, we have had four enquiries from students in London who started university in 2021". Caller encourages any student experiencing difficulty with their studies to contact Tutors International now.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

