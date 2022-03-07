Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
SILBER-ALARM...diese Aktie explodiert gerade! Investoren bieten 6 Mio. frisches Kapital
WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 06:04
113 Leser
Nissan Global: Nissan's e-4ORCE technology delivers bowl of ramen perfectly

The result of thinking outside the lunch box, novel delivery system demonstrates the benefits of Nissan vehicle tech

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan released today a video of the Nissan e-4ORCE Ramen Counter project that demonstrates how the company's latest vehicle control technology can provide a comfortable ride in e-4ORCE-equipped vehicles-and for bowls of noodles. The video shows how a motorized server tray with e-4ORCE tech swiftly delivers ramen and maintains the integrity of noodle presentation by suppressing sloshing and movement, from chef to patron, showcasing how the technology translates to benefits in Nissan vehicles. e-4ORCE control technology is offered on the all-new Nissan Ariya crossover EV.

Nissan e-4ORCE Ramen Counter

https://youtu.be/HT0wwU93LUA

e-4ORCE is Nissan's most advanced all-wheel control technology that accurately manages power output and braking performance for smoothness and stability. The system enhances driver confidence by tracing the intended driving line over almost any road surface, including wet and snowy roads, without the need for changes in driving style or input. Engineers fine-tuned e-4ORCE's precision control technology and twin electric motors to provide unparalleled ride comfort for all vehicle occupants. Vehicle pitch and dive, which can cause motion sickness, are minimized through front and rear motor regenerative braking when the vehicle is decelerating.

The e-4ORCE ramen server tray uses two electric motors operating independently, with special tuning from engineers, to deliver the same swift acceleration and smooth travel on the countertop as the Ariya with e-4ORCE aims for on the road.

e-4ORCE development

Born from the company's rich history of developing highly respected all-terrain vehicles and sports cars, e-4ORCE is the spiritual offspring of the Nissan GT-R's ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol's intelligent 4X4 system.

Learn more about e-4ORCE technology on the Ariya, here.

To discover how e-4ORCE can help traverse the moon, click here.

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759667/e_4ORCE_Ramen_Counter_2.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759666/e_4ORCE_Ramen_Counter_1.jpg

e-4ORCE's twin-motor mechanism is applied to the tray car to achieve steady all-wheel driving control

© 2022 PR Newswire
