DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, March 7, 2022 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, will present at the following conference:
A webcast of the presentation will be available from March 11, 2022 via the "Presentations & Webcasts" page in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.vivoryon.com and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the conference.
