Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.: Ultra Clean Expands Global Footprint with New Facility in Cavan, Ireland, Creating Approximately 100 Jobs

HAYWARD, Calif, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that it is establishing an Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre (ATCC) in Cavan, Ireland.

This investment represents a key milestone in UCT's global expansion plans supporting surging demand in the semiconductor industry. The Ireland ATCC will be part of UCT's Services division, which provides ultra-high purity tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services to chip makers and equipment providers. Cavan, Ireland will be UCT's 15th Services site and will primarily support Intel Corporation and other European-based customers.

The project, which will create approximately 100 jobs when fully operational, is supported by the Irish Government through Ireland's inward investment agency, IDA Ireland.

Welcoming the announcement, Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Innovation, Leo Varadkar TD noted: "I'm delighted to welcome Ultra Clean Holdings to Cavan, where the company will have a rich talent pool to choose from to fill these 100 new jobs. Semiconductor chips have become essential to our everyday lives and that dependence is only going to grow. This Advanced Technology Cleaning Centre is a really welcome addition to the thriving semiconductor industry here - an industry which we are keen to expand further. I wish the team all the very best."

"As a worldwide leader in ultra-clean parts cleaning and analytics, we are proud to partner with IDA Ireland to expand our global footprint and advance our leading-edge technology," said Bill Bentinck, President UCT Services. "This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to better serve and deliver value to our European customer base and capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities."

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: "This is a most welcome investment for Ireland, for Cavan and the North East region. UCT's manufacturing and analytical capabilities will add to the level of expertise within the semiconductor sector here and positions the region to capture further such investment. IDA Ireland's strong focus and commitment to winning investments for regional locations continues. I wish UCT every success here."

"UCT has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and continually strives to minimize its impact on the environment," said Shay Torton, UCT's VP Operations, EMEA. "The new site will be constructed with sustainable solutions where possible, and we are committed to enhancing the Cavan economy and community by being an active partner and good neighbor." Read more about UCT's ESG Initiatives."

Construction is advancing at the 57,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility located on the IDA Ireland Business & Technology Park at Killgarry, Cavan and is expected to be completed in Q3 this year. Roles at the new facility will include engineering, manufacturing, facilities, on-site shipping and receiving, quality control, sales, and customer service positions. The site is expected to be operational in Q3 2022. Please visit UCT's European Careers page for related job openings as they are posted.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

