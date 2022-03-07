Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Update on the current situation in Ukraine

07March 2022

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Update on the current situation in Ukraine

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that given the situation prevailing in Ukraine, production operations have been temporarily suspended. The Company is taking every possible action to ensure the safety of our employees and their essential needs. All measures have been taken to secure our assets. The Company is continuing to monitor the situation very closely. Further updates will be delivered as appropriate.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

