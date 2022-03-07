Bird Control Group's autonomous laser system reduces bird populations in specific areas by more than 70%. In many cases, bird activity has been reduced by more than 99%.From pv magazine USA Bird Control Group sells an autonomous laser deterrent that has been shown to reduce specific bird populations in sensitive areas by more than 99%. The company is confident enough to guarantee at least 70% fewer birds, and it is currently developing a machine-learning algorithm that will further increase the laser system's effectiveness. The lasers are class 3B, with an output power of 5 and 499 milliWatts. ...

