GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 08:05
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-07 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 Attistibas finanšu institucija   Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013025A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  07.03.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   11.03.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2022 Latvenergo             Investors event   RIG  
         ELEK                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Notice on General  VLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA013725A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.03.2022 MADARA Cosmetics          Investors event   RIG  
         MDARA                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2022 Citadele banka CBL         Audited annual    RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.03.2022                   Trading holiday   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.03.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Sales figures    TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
