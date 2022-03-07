Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-07 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 11.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2022 Latvenergo Investors event RIG ELEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA013725A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2022 MADARA Cosmetics Investors event RIG MDARA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2022 Citadele banka CBL Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2022 K2 LT K2LT Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2022 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
