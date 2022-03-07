Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market size worth $ 9.0 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Rising cardiac complications associated with COVID-19, there is increasing demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices, increasing use of telecardiology, development of smart cardiac monitors, are some of the factors to lead the growth of the Market.

Jersey City, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market" By Type (ECG Monitors, Implantable Monitors), By Application (Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Atrial Fibrillation), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Overview

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable government policies, and rising adoption of low-cost ECG services among the lower-income group are the factors booming the growth of the global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market. Although, the increasing focus on technological advancements and innovations is poised to blow the growth of the market. Also, an increase in product recalls of arrhythmia monitoring devices and complications related to these devices might impact negatively on the growth of the market. Patient-activated devices will only record what the patient recognizes to be symptomatic events.

Patients may also have difficulty activating the recorder while symptoms are being experienced, which may lead to the event being partially recorded. These limitations will not apply to automatic event-activated recorders as they can record both symptomatic and asymptomatic arrhythmias. In addition, depending on the programming used, the device may activate dispensable may not record during some symptomatic events. New Modern Technological advancements allowing remote monitoring of cardiac rhythm in patients will be the major Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market growth driving factor.

Key Developments

In January 2020 , Biotronik announced the launch of a new injectable cardiac monitor, BIOMONITOR III, allowing detection of irregular heart rhythm. Such new product launches with technological development will increase the growth potential of the company.

, Biotronik announced the launch of a new injectable cardiac monitor, BIOMONITOR III, allowing detection of irregular heart rhythm. Such new product launches with technological development will increase the growth potential of the company. In May 2019 , Abbott announced the launch of next-generation heart monitor for cardiac arrhythmia detection in U.S. and Europe . This launch has offered business expansion opportunities to the firm in emerging economies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BIOTRONIK, iRhythm, Medi-Lynx, Medtronic, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. St. Jude Medical (Abbott), AliveCor, Inc., GE Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, BioTelemetry, Inc., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market On the basis of Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

ECG Monitors



Implantable Monitors



Holter Monitors



Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market, By Application

Tachycardia



Bradycardia



Atrial Fibrillation



Premature Contraction



Others

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market, By End Use

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Centers



Others

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

