InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market worth $30.5 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market (Products (Wine, Beer, Distilled Spirits, Hard Kombucha, Hard Seltzers, Cocktails and Long Drinks and Other RTD/ Flavored Products), Applications (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channels (Direct to the consumer, Online liquor stores, Online grocery, Licensed Specialty Retailers, and Other Distribution Channels)) - By Industry Competition Analysis, Future Trends, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030."

According to the market research report's latest version, the global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market size is valued at US$ 2.19 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 30.5 Billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The development of e-commerce in the food and beverages services market has been proliferated through the huge penetration of the internet. Selling online is helping businesses to reach new markets and increase sales and revenue gains. Emerging technology has generated a new trend and experience for consumers to buy various types of liquor and deliver it to their homes. Because of the growing number of online grocery stores, online liquor stores, and online speciality sellers, the demand for e-commerce for alcoholic beverages is growing.

Furthermore, The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacts the E-Commerce sector for alcoholic beverages. During the Covid-19 pandemic, premiumization increased considerably as customers explored new ways to recreate similar experiences at home in bars and restaurants. Premiumisation is fueled by product innovation and encouraged by rising levels of affluence and disposable income and a greater desire to try new experiences and ingredients. The online channel has grown significantly in recent times, fueled by the pandemic driving consumer money online and retailers expanding the reach of their online alcohol offers. The Alcohol E-commerce industry is witnessing a massive boost in sales on account of the changing drinking patterns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumption shifting from bars and restaurants to homes.

The easy availability of an inclusive range of alcoholic beverages on the online platform is a crucial factor expected to propel market growth. Spurred consumption of alcohol increasing internet penetration is expected to positively impact market growth. Moreover, The adoption of smartphones is accelerating at a rapid pace. Introduction of alcoholic ready-to-drink premixes with natural and health-promoting ingredients, elevated preference for easy product delivery is also projected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The inclination of companies towards the online platform to gain an easier reach for the customers along with rapid digitalization in various emerging economies is further expected to experience exponential growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the North American region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to the increasing e-Commerce liquor platforms and fast adoption of modern technologies. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to show the most rapid growth due to the changing lifestyle patterns and increasing online delivery applications.

Some of the key players of the Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market are Drizly, Wine.com, Total Wine, Minibar, Fresh Direct, BevMo! Corporation, Safeway, Harris Teetar, Walmart To Go, Delivery.com, Vivino, Thirstie, Danta, Naked Wines, Lot18 , WineAccess , Flaviar , Winc , Saucey, Bright Cellars, City Hive Inc., Handoff, SevenFifty, Bottlecapps, Provi, Peapod, DRINKS, and Other Prominent Players.

Key Developments:

In Oct 2021, Uber Technologies, Inc. completed the acquisition of Drizly. Through this acquisition, two companies are planning to integrate their complementary delivery apps and services. The acquisition accelerates Uber's efforts to monetize its grocery operations in a similar manner, which is a vital component of making that business model profitable. Drizly has experience selling ad inventory to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies, ensuring that Uber offers a complete grocery offering (i.e. including alcohol) in almost every major market.

In April 2021, Bottlecapps, the fastest-growing full-service e-commerce developer for the beverage alcohol industry, announced the expansion of its offerings with its free alcohol delivery platform, BottleRover. BottleRover is the first of its kind to offer free delivery with zero costs for both the end-users and participating liquor stores.

In June 2021, Bright Cellars, an e-commerce wine membership service, announced a partnership with the It Gets Better Project. This partnership intends to raise a glass to individual experiences and continue working toward inclusivity and acceptance among LGBTQ+ young people worldwide. During June, Bright Cellars will donate 50% of proceeds from this campaign to help support the Its Gets Better Project to expand its storytelling initiatives, educational programming, and global affiliate network.

Market Segments

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Products

Wine

Beer

Distilled Spirits

Hard Kombucha

Hard Seltzers

Cocktails and Long Drinks

Other RTD/ Flavored Products

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Applications

Commercial

Residential

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Distribution Channels

Direct to consumer

Online liquor stores

Online grocery

Licensed Specialty Retailers

Other Distribution Channels

Global Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2022 to 2030

The U.S.

Canada

Europe Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Alcoholic Beverage E-Commerce Platforms market revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2022 to 2030

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

