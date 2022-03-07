French solar developer Reden Solar was on sale since October. The €2.5 billion transaction is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of this year.A consortium led by Australian financial group Macquarie Asset Management has agreed to acquire French solar developer Reden Solar from French infrastructure companies Infravia and Eurazeo. Reden told pv magazine in October that its sale process "was under way," with France's TotalEnergies bidding on it along with Macquarie. The Macquarie consortium, which also includes UK-based investment firm British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ...

