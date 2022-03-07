Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (119/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for warrants issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will change. The change will be valid as
of March 8, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN     Current Long Name/Symbol   New Long Name/Symbol     
GB00BNTVHX68 MINI S UTSLAPPSRATTER AVA 35 MINI S CARBON EMISSION AVA 35
GB00BNTVJF27 MINI L UTSLAPPSRATTER AVA 53 MINI L CARBON EMISSION AVA 53

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
