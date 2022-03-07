Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long names and long symbols for warrants issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (119/22)

Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc will change. The change will be valid as of March 8, 2022. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name/Symbol New Long Name/Symbol GB00BNTVHX68 MINI S UTSLAPPSRATTER AVA 35 MINI S CARBON EMISSION AVA 35 GB00BNTVJF27 MINI L UTSLAPPSRATTER AVA 53 MINI L CARBON EMISSION AVA 53 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB