Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 10:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei: The new video future of 5G Telco TV

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is exploring the 5G new video experience for the convergent future of Telco TV with worldwide operators at the MWC 2022 in Barcelona.

Telco TV service can now use 5G and volumetric video technology to lead the market. By introducing a ground breaking new mobile video experience, Telco TV can provide synchronized multi-angle video live streams to any device. It even offers a seamless free view rotation in 360 degrees of sports events streaming from the intelligence stadium right at the user's fingertip with 5G connection.

A step further, Personal Virtual Theatre takes the viewing experience into the meta world by watching all of the video content in VR headset, which offers 8K 360 degrees in 3D format for an immersive adventure.

To leverage the unique 5G capabilities, including QoS and mobile edge, which OTT online video service can never offer, Telco TV operators are gearing up for the future of Wireless UHD Home Theatre service over Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). It doesn't only aim at delivering Telco TV to any place with instant service activation but, most importantly, break through the confined market from STB on FTTX towards the non-boundary service territory with the expected mass growth from the mobile segment.

Wireless home TV with QoS provides a new business proposition that effectively reaches the rising volume of versatile smart devices while expanding to new TV usage scenarios beyond the living room but anywhere in the house.

These 5G video innovations empower Telco TV to explore new business frontiers and extend the home TV segment into the personal video market with an exciting future to come.

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.