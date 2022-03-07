A New Form of Incense Art to Bring Color to Your Life

TAKUMI TOKYO's interior aroma incense, "RIN," has been on Kickstarter for crowdfunding since February 21st! http://kck.st/3v1pjYN

Add a breath of color and peace of mind to your life.

TAKUMI TOKYO's RIN is a product developed in collaboration between artisans from all over Japan and perfumers who have fused the roots of Japanese and French fragrances.

Its portable size allows you to enjoy the fragrance anywhere and anytime. Enjoy the refined experience that awaits you.

TAKUMI TOKYO combines the three crafts of Wood, Brass, and Fragrance.

The style of Tokyo breathes through the combination of these three different crafts into a sophisticated design that blends effortlessly into your daily life.

From the moment you wake up in the morning, through your working hours, to your relaxing meditation time and just before you fall asleep, RIN is there in whatever form that suits your lifestyle.

